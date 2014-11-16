My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Design

Norway's New Currency Takes An Artistic Turn

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Norway's New Currency Takes An Artistic Turn
Startup Section Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

No, your eyes are fine and these banknotes aren't something out of Minecraft. Actually, it's the new Norway currency design, set to roll out into circulation in 2017. Norges Bank, the central bank of Norway, released artistic currency motifs by two Oslo-based design firms, chosen among proposals from a competition. The designers were tasked with trying to depict the ocean in works of art as homage to the Norwegian national identity.

Norway's New Currency

Image credit: Norges Bank

 

The front takes a more traditional approach by presenting depictions of life at sea, designed by The Metric System and Terje Tønnessen titled Norwegian Living Space. It's a cool contrast to the pixelated colored seascapes on the back, a series called Ripple Effects by Enzo Finger. A bit of trivia? Besides the fact that the banknotes are a fusion of modern and traditional art, it has a surprise element that you'll notice only if you look closely- the higher the values of the banknotes are, the more abstract the pixelated artworks become.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Design

Why Floyd Obsessed Over This Detail of Its Ikea-Inspired Bookshelf

Design

Why These 3 Design Changes Can Improve Your Store Sales by 50 Percent or More

Design

8 Inspirational Design Trends for 2018