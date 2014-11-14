Ritz-Carlton Dubai's Raul Salcido Is All About Business Bests

November 14, 2014 5 min read

Over two decades of service with The Ritz- Carlton is what Raul Salcido brings to the table. After three years with the company's San Francisco property, Salcido relocated to Dubai to oversee The Ritz-Carlton Dubai as General Manager in 2012. It's worth mentioning that The Ritz-Carlton San Francisco is a historic property at over a century old, and a frequent part of the city's landmark mentions in both local and international travel guides.

General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, Raul Salcido

A graduate of Mexico's University of Puebla, with a Master Certificate in Hospitality Management from Cornell University, Salcido joined the Ritz-Carlton team in 1993. Working his way up through the company, the GM has since participated in the launch of an impressive nine hallmark properties: "Having been in the company for 21 years and opened hotels in different parts of the world from Chile, Spain to Turkey, in 2012 I was offered this challenging role to handle The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai. With its multiple projects from renovation, hotel expansion to the full repositioning of the resort within the very competitive market of Dubai, it is indeed a unique opportunity to combine all these projects in one single setting."

When discussing business travel, Salcido says that luxury properties first and foremost need to consider "simplicity, seamless and efficient and personalized service," as key priorities when catering to the corporate guest. "In my personal opinion, business travelers chose to stay here because of the legendary service which The Ritz-Carlton is known for worldwide. Apart from that, our hotel offers an intimate oasis environment with advance meetings and conference facilities combined with its strategic location in close proximity to Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority (JAFZA), Media City, Internet City and the emerging Jumeirah Lakes Towers business hub."

For those of you thinking of arranging a dining experience for your corporate evenings, Salcido recommends authentic conceptual palate-pleasers developed by their Chef de Cuisine. "One of my personal favorite dining experiences in the hotel is Blue Jade, especially with its Ginger Lotus Sea Bass dish. What makes this a standout dish, aside from the wonderful ingredients, is that Chef Ta Van, brings the heritage of this dish all the way from his grandmother's original recipe. I also cannot miss talking about the apple crosttata, The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh lobby a dessert from our newest restaurant, Caravan, this is just irresistible." Catering to the corporate crowd with an appetite, indeed.

Recommended By The GM



Exec Stay

"For all our business travelers, our dedicated team from Executive Reservation Service (ERS) will assist with not only for their room booking, but also in arranging flights, airport and city transfers, and restaurant bookings. We recommend them to experience a stay at our Club rooms and suites with special benefits that include an exclusive access to The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge which offers the highest personalized service through an exclusive Club Concierge team complemented by numerous culinary presentations, and unlimited premium beverages served throughout the day. In addition to the seamless service provided in the Club Lounge, all of our GM Raul Salcido rooms starting from a Club Deluxe Room of 50 sqm, Club Junior Suite of 90 sqm to Club Executive Suite of 100 sqm are complete with latest technology including a high-speed wireless connection, working station, and a dedicated tech-savvy team to assist on any IT related requirements."

Options

"Our Conference Concierge is a standout business value-add. Every hotel offers the latest conference facilities and technologies but for us, we do have that dedicated person to support and assist with every business traveler's needs. The Ritz-Carlton Dubai has 10 meeting rooms which can ideally hold high-powered business meetings starting with a well-designed executive boardroom, and it's equipped with a TV Screen and conference call facilities. The hotel also offers daylight meeting rooms, ideal as breakout rooms, as well as an expansive foyer area that serves as a networking and reception space. For more intimate discussions with business partners, the hotel features a well-designed Majlis. Our grand ballroom is the perfect venue for massive awards and conferences."

Connectivity

"All the meetings facilities are fitted out with built-in speakers, LCD projectors and screens, high-speed Internet connection, adjustable lighting and temperature control as well as sound-proof walls. The indoor conference areas are accessed by a separate entrance, helping conference attendees' convenient and quick access to meetings."

Downtime

"I recommend our business travelers to just be on the beach watching the picture perfect sunset by the Arabian Gulf. Business travelers bring an important contribution to the resort's segment mix. Thanks to the overall layout of the resort, these guests can also enjoy their time as leisure travelers, making it possible to balance both business and leisure purposes. The Ritz-Carlton Dubai is an urban oasis where you can start your morning enjoying the fantastic views of the Arabian Gulf and within minutes, you are ready for your business day in the city."