Oreo Biscuits Are the Latest Food Mashup

November 21, 2014 1 min read

We've seen the Waffle Taco, the Crumbnut and the Pizza Cake. Now, a chicken chain is bringing Oreos into the fast-food mashup mix.

Atlanta-based Church's Chicken is rolling out Oreo Biscuit Bites on Dec. 1. The concept stuffs Church's classic honey-butter biscuits with Oreos, then coats the snack with vanilla glaze.

“We’re proud to expand on a favorite and make biscuit history with our delicious Oreo Biscuit Bites,” Church’s CMO Mark Snyder said in a statement.

The chain says that it sells more than 160 million honey-butter biscuits a year, though this will be the first time that Oreos are added to the mix.

Church's Chicken has more than 1,700 locations in 25 countries.

