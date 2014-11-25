My Queue

Entrepreneurs, Ready to Capitalize on Small Business Saturday?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurs often express the real mood of business. Even though they might be creating jobs merely in the single or small double digits, they are the backbone of what makes America great, considering that a sizable proportion of the working population is employed by small businesses. 

And as change agents, entrepreneurs understand that to get their business done, they must initiate educated changes almost immediately and roll up their sleeves.  

Next weekend many entrepreneurs will be ushering in Small Business Saturday, "a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities," according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

When the first one took hold in 2010, it quickly gained traction. By 2011 the U.S. Senate officially recognized the event and in 2012, an estimated $5.5 billion was spent on Small Business Saturday at local businesses around the nation. Be sure to consider these four tasks as you finalize all of the details at your business:

1. Prepare marketing materials.  

American Express has a great packet of information to download with email templates, printable materials and social media posts to help you be sure you’re as active as possible in promoting your business during Small Business Saturday.

2. Stage great deals and contests.

Entice customers to enter your store for special discounts and giveaways. For example, if you have a coffee shop or bakery, have treats ready for sampling as customers come in to browse. Even partner up with other local businesses. 

Prepare a sign-up sheet, where customers can give their names and emails to be eligible to win a great door prize. This is a fantastic way to greet your customers while building up a database for ongoing email campaigns.

3. Be present on social media.

If you choose to run contests, share the entry opportunities on your social media pages. This is a great way to reach those who might be on the fence about stopping by. Plus your company can grow its social following.

4. Have fun and say thank you.

Consumers will arrive at your business to fill holiday wish lists, support local entrepreneurs and enjoy browsing and shopping. Remember to have fun with customers. When owners and employees are personable, helpful, friendly and provide great service, they build a reputation that far exceeds the value of any coupon or discount dispensed.

As a fundamental component of the economy, entrepreneurs should have not only a day, but a month, a year and even a decade dedicated to them. Happy Small Business Saturday, a day for entrepreneurs!

