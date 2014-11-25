My Queue

Google Knows What You Are Getting for Christmas

Image credit: Pixabay
1 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

Wonder what you are getting for Christmas? Google might have an idea. 
The tech giant has broken down some of the top searched gifts and it looks like Apple's iPads and Microsoft's Xbox will be big hits this year

Google Trends shows the top trending devices, toys and apparel.

Here's the breakdown.

  • Devices: Game consoles (Xbox One, PS4), tablets (iPad, Galaxy Tab, Fire), wearable tech (fitbit), and portable speakers.
  • Apparel: Hunter boots, Michael Kors watches, Jordans, jogger pants, and Canada Goose jackets.
  • Toys: American Girl, My Little Pony, Paw Patrol, Lego Friends, and Ouija Board.

Game consoles and tablets are the top gifts trending on Google Shopping, but the company said that queries for wearable tech, like FitBit, have increased during November.

Google's data also shows the locations where people are searching the most for Black Friday deals. Check out the hot spots below.

Black Friday searches are trending the highest in:

  • Westland, Michigan
  • Augusta, Georgia
  • Louisville, Kentucky
  • Nashville, Tennessee
  • Omaha, Nebraska

