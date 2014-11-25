My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

BlackBerry

BlackBerry to Pay iPhone Users Up to $550 to Switch Phones

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Last month, Blackberry CEO John Chen published an open letter to Blackberry customers urging them not to ditch the company for a shiny new iPhone or Android: Trendy may be tempting, but "there's also something to be said for the classic adage, if it ain't broke don't fix it," he wrote.

Shockingly, many customers went out and bought a new iPhone anyway; now, in an attempt to win them back, Blackberry is offering up a more direct incentive: Cold hard cash.

Related: BlackBerry CEO: Don't Be Tempted By Trendy, Popular Phones. Buy Ours Instead.

The Canadian just announced a new trade-in program that will pay iPhone owners up to $550 for their device if they purchase a Blackberry Passport. The program -- which kicks off Dec. 1 and ends Feb. 13 – will include buybacks for the iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5C, iPhone 5S and iPhone 6; the amount paid for a device will be determined by its condition and model. For an iPhone 6 in good condition, for example, Blackberry will hand out $400, plus $150 on a Prepaid Visa Card.

It's an insane amount of money. As Venture Beat notes, Microsoft has offered similar trade-in deal before, but paybacks topped out at $350.

Blackberry is desperate to attract consumers, and so they've turned to a tried and true incentive: Money. Perhaps another example of the classic adage, if it ain't broke don't fix it?

iPhone owners, tell us: Are you tempted?

Related: BlackBerry CEO Says Focus Is On Profitability, Fewer New Devices

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

BlackBerry

BlackBerry's Smartphone Market Share Has Reached 0 Percent

BlackBerry

In a First With an Automaker, BlackBerry Signs Software Deal With Ford

BlackBerry

BlackBerry's 'Priv' Android Phone Will Launch This Year