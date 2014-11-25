BlackBerry to Pay iPhone Users Up to $550 to Switch Phones

November 25, 2014 2 min read

Last month, Blackberry CEO John Chen published an open letter to Blackberry customers urging them not to ditch the company for a shiny new iPhone or Android: Trendy may be tempting, but "there's also something to be said for the classic adage, if it ain't broke don't fix it," he wrote.

Shockingly, many customers went out and bought a new iPhone anyway; now, in an attempt to win them back, Blackberry is offering up a more direct incentive: Cold hard cash.

The Canadian just announced a new trade-in program that will pay iPhone owners up to $550 for their device if they purchase a Blackberry Passport. The program -- which kicks off Dec. 1 and ends Feb. 13 – will include buybacks for the iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5C, iPhone 5S and iPhone 6; the amount paid for a device will be determined by its condition and model. For an iPhone 6 in good condition, for example, Blackberry will hand out $400, plus $150 on a Prepaid Visa Card.

It's an insane amount of money. As Venture Beat notes, Microsoft has offered similar trade-in deal before, but paybacks topped out at $350.

Blackberry is desperate to attract consumers, and so they've turned to a tried and true incentive: Money. Perhaps another example of the classic adage, if it ain't broke don't fix it?

iPhone owners, tell us: Are you tempted?

