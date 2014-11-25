My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Social Media

Vine Throws Data Analytics For A Loop

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Vine Throws Data Analytics For A Loop
Image credit: pinterest.com
Startup Section Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vine, a video-sharing app that lets users share mini-videos, is getting some attention for their recently introduced "Loop Counts". Vine's user-generated six-second videos, also allow for users to stop and record making different scene inclusion before releasing their posts possible. Their "Loop Counts" feature is reportedly to indicate how many times people have watched a video in real-time on Vine, and as embedded content.

With video being essential in digital and mobile marketing, having a metric system is useful to determine advertising value, and user reach including virality. Vine user Lele Pons has claimed to be the first Viner to reach one billion loops, quite a feat considering how young the platform itself is- up and running since January of last year (and acquired by Twitter in 2012). But how legit is it? Criticism has surfaced regarding the reliability of the Loop Counts measure, since a six-second loop can be watched many times in one sitting. One possibility was suggested by AdWeek's Lauren Johnson: Bots could potentially be responsible for the traffic on the posts. To be fair, Vine has updated their FAQ page to state that they have "systems in place" to guarantee Loop Counts authenticity, and that the Loop Counts don't measure popularity and will not impact the listings on their "Popular Now" page. Admittedly, it can provide marketers with useful data since they can now see how their brands are faring, yet still lacks details that data analysts go crazy for- unique viewer metrics such as interests, devices-used, gender and location stats, and the like. Loop Counts is far from perfect, but it's a good baby step towards social media analytics.

In other digi news, guess who's also all grown up with their monetization plans? Snapchat, valued near US$10 billion as of latest funding round, has rolled out their first advertisement for U.S. users. The first ever Snapchat ad is a 20-second trailer for upcoming horror flick Ouija. Assuring users that it's just their way of "making money", ads appear as "Stories" in the "Recent Updates" section, with users being able to choose whether or not they want to view the new additions.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Social Media

The Most Influential Companies on Social Media Listen to Their Followers

Social Media

How to Work with Celebrities and Boost Your Social Media Presence

Social Media

4 Reasons Why Social Media Has Become So Toxic and What to Look for Next