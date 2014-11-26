Twitter Reportedly in Talks to Acquire Shots, the Bieber-Backed Selfie App

November 26, 2014 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On Monday, in a bold display of how-not-to-use-Twitter Anthony Noto, the company's CFO, appeared to confuse the platform's tweet and direct messaging features, unintentionally tweeting out a public missive about a potential acquisition that he meant to send privately.

The Internet was quick to try and identify the company referenced in the tweet (Re/code drew up a handy list of potential suspects).

Is the anticipation killing you? Well, today's your lucky day: CNBC is reporting that it's probably Shots, a Justin Bieber-backed selfie app.

Related: Justin Bieber Gets a Case of Startup Fever

Twitter has held talks with the company, in which Bieber is an investor, according to a source, who told the outlet that Shots' main draw is its user base (more than 3 million strong, out of which nearly two-thirds are women under the age of 24).

While Bieber is largely the public face of the app, Shots is run by CEO John Shahidi, who has built up something of a reputation for himself as a Twitter guru (read up, Noto). In response to the acquisition rumors, Shahidi told FOX Business “we are focused on building out the product and not focused on selling it," although he did not deny that conversations had been held with Twitter, instead telling the outlet he would not comment further on "rumors or speculation."

Launched in November 2013, Shots has raised $2.7 million in funding.

Related: What You Can Learn From Justin Bieber About Marketing on Twitter