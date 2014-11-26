My Queue

Valuations

Uber May Soon Be Worth 1-1/2 Twitters

Uber May Soon Be Worth 1-1/2 Twitters
Image credit: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Guest Writer
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Uber is on the verge of closing a new funding round from T. Rowe Price Group Inc. that would value the company at as much as $40 billion, according to a report from Bloomberg.

$40 billion. That's a staggeringly huge number, as well as a stratospheric jump from Uber's last funding round, when it raised $1.2 billion at a valuation of $17 billion.

Related: Why Tech Valuations Can't Be Too High or Too Low

To try and wrap our heads around just how valuable Uber is in the eyes of investors, we used the market caps of a few publicly traded companies as a benchmark. How many Twitters can you get for one Uber? How many Nikes? How many Electronic Arts?

Let's take a look. One Uber is worth approximately:

  • 377 American Apparels
  • 21 New York Times     
  • 17 Zyngas
  • 3 Electronic Arts
  • 1-1/2 Twitters
  • 1 Delta Air Lines
  • Almost 1/2 of Nike
  • 1/6 of Facebook
  • 1/10 of Google
  • 1/18 of Apple

