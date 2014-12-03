My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Charity

Has Your Company's Charitable Giving Become an Empty Ritual?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Business Leader, Author, Keynote Speaker
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Employees are often asked to support a charity adopted by the company’s executive.

In many cases, employees do contribute but without any meaningful connection created between them and the charity. While the donations may be put to good use, the act of giving thus becomes more of an empty ritual.

As a CEO, I strongly believe that every company has a role, big or small, in the greater community. And it's important for leaders to consider new ways to foster a community connection for their company and employees as well. 

As the season of giving arrives, I challenge you to follow a different path in giving back. 

Related: How to Make Giving a Part of Your Company Culture

For corporate participation in community activities to be truly meaningful to your entire company, employees must be engaged and enthusiastic.

Once employees become engaged, their participation creates a unique bond between the employees, the company and the community. In addition, when members of your team give from the heart, contribution amounts may soar.

Here are suggestions aimed at engendering meaningful community participation:

1. Let employees take the wheel.

Let a meaningful portion of the company's community activities to be employee driven. This would be for the whole spectrum of endeavors, including any work with charities, youth sports, church activities or fun runs.

A community program that builds employee pride and corporate culture and that inspires connection with the company should be as diverse as the employee base itself. Let employees lead you to community events and don’t force anyone to participate in programs devoid of meaning for them.

Related: Corporate Social Responsibility Done Right: 5 Ways to Help Your Company Shine

2. Involve staffers in your outreach efforts.

In turn, bring your employees along when you, as a company leader, become involved in a community event. For example, if you're passionate about the work of a local food bank, donate generously and invite your employees to do the same.

Even stage a food drive or volunteer at the facility. Activities that stir excitement within your organization and that simultaneously benefit a charity forge a company bond and a sense of mission.

Related: Erase the Line Between Cause and Marketing

3. Be active.

Look for programs that invite more than sheer monetary donation. Find a charity that lets employees participate, make a difference outside work and involve their families, too.

Some of these activities may become memorable events for your employees. You can't put a price tag on the goodwill created when the company’s name is emblazoned on the soccer jersey of an employee’s child.

4. Switch things around.

If you enjoy regularly donating to a certain, keep on doing so. Continuity can instill pride and ownership.

At the same time, consider taking on a new cause each year in addition. By giving attention to a variety of charities of interest to employees, more team members will become engaged.

Think about community service as a low-cost investment with a tremendous payback. Done right, the resulting connections that you promote within the company, employees and the community will drive pride and loyalty. 

Related: 4 Ways to Rewire the Corporate Brain to Compete in the 21st Century

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Charity

How to Run Your Own Charity Event

Charity

Why Lacoste Replaced Its Signature Alligator for Its New Polo Shirts

Charity

How Businesses, Including Apple and Amazon, Are Helping Victims of Hurricane Harvey, and How You Can Too