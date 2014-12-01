One Group Believes McDonald's Inside Churches Will Bring More Worshippers

December 1, 2014 2 min read

Does the modern church need Big Macs to bring more worshippers into the fold? At least one religious group believes so.

Members of Christian design consultancy Lux Dei Design launched an Indiegogo campaign to open a McDonald's franchise inside a church. The "McMass Project" seeks to raise $1 million to open the first McMass church.

The reasoning behind the McMass Project is that, while church attendance is declining, McDonald's has proved to be consistently successful at getting people to come through their doors. Plus, running a McDonald's location could help provide financial support for struggling churches.

"It's time for churches to engage with entrepreneurship," reads the project's Indiegogo page. "The McMass Project is helping churches keep pace in the modern world."

While the campaign may sound like an Onion-worthy satire piece, the founders maintain that they are earnestly trying to solve problems faced by churches. And they say the more you think about the idea, the less crazy it seems.

As the McMass campaigners note, Trappist monks have a long history of selling beer to fund their monasteries. As for franchises, the nonprofit Affordable Homes of South Texas operates a Blimpie franchisee to maintain a constant cash flow. Plus, Entrepreneur has profiled a number of ministers who operate franchises while continuing to work full-time in the church.

What does McDonald's corporate think about the campaign? We're still waiting for a response.

While the payoff may be sweet for both the church and the fast-food franchise, the McMass campaign hasn't found many funders. The campaign -- launched on Nov. 17 and closing on Jan. 16 -- has only raised $167 thus far. In other words, the group has raised less than 1 percent of its goal.

