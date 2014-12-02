Mark Cuban Slams Other Billionaires Who Complain About Being Rich

December 2, 2014 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



Mark Cuban doesn't think there are any downsides to being a billionaire.

Speaking at Business Insider's Ignition conference, Cuban said he hated hearing other billionaires give interviews in which they complained about the hassles of being wealthy or in the spotlight all the time.

"I'm like, 'Are you kidding me?' I mean, that is the dumbest s--- ever," he says.

When someone asks Cuban what the downsides are to being as rich and famous as he is, he responds: "There are no downsides! This is as good as it gets!"

Cuban, who has an estimated net worth of about $2.7 billion, owns the Dallas Mavericks and is on the ABC show "Shark Tank."

Although he mentioned that all his visibility could "sometimes be a pain in the a-- because of social media," it's not really a downside.

"I'm the luckiest guy in the world," he says. "I only have to do what I want to do. I only have to do what I like to do."

Cuban knows how good he has it, and he's not afraid to show it.

"I mean, seriously, the hardest part is that it has to end sometime, and that's the part that drives me crazy," he says. "And that's it."