Why Burger King Is Bringing Back a Sandwich After 40 Years Off the Menu

Burger King is turning back the clock to 1974 by bringing back a decades-old favorite. The question is: why now?

Today, the burger chain is reintroducing the Yumbo to its menu after 40 years of retirement. The hot ham and cheese sandwich originally launched in 1968 and was served at Burger Kings for six years before it was taken off the menu. To promote the relaunch, Burger King is tapping into customers' nostalgia by revamping its social media accounts with 1970s-style imagery and dating Facebook posts as published in 1974.

Apparently it’s all about nostalgia. "Our strategy to selectively bring back favorite foods has helped us connect with our guests while also driving business results,” Burger King chief marketing officer Eric Hirschhorn said in a statement.

The Yumbo relaunch follows a similar trajectory to the return of Chicken Fries. In August, Burger King brought back the popular snack after two years off the menu, due in part to social-media campaigning.

Chicken Fries have been a big win so far for Burger King. In November, the chain attributed its 3.6 percent increase in same-stores sales in the fourth quarter in part to the reintroduction of the product.

The chain declined to disclose if other old menu items were being considered for reintroduction. However, if Yumbo is a success, don't be surprised if you see Burger Shots or Shake 'em Up Fries coming out of retirement.

