My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Burger King

Why Burger King Is Bringing Back a Sandwich After 40 Years Off the Menu

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why Burger King Is Bringing Back a Sandwich After 40 Years Off the Menu
Image credit: Burger King
Yumbo Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Reporter
2 min read

Burger King is turning back the clock to 1974 by bringing back a decades-old favorite. The question is: why now?

Today, the burger chain is reintroducing the Yumbo to its menu after 40 years of retirement. The hot ham and cheese sandwich originally launched in 1968 and was served at Burger Kings for six years before it was taken off the menu. To promote the relaunch, Burger King is tapping into customers' nostalgia by revamping its social media accounts with 1970s-style imagery and dating Facebook posts as published in 1974.

Apparently it’s all about nostalgia. "Our strategy to selectively bring back favorite foods has helped us connect with our guests while also driving business results,” Burger King chief marketing officer Eric Hirschhorn said in a statement.

Related: Burger King Launches the Ultimate Canadian Mashup: Poutine Topped With a Whopper

The Yumbo relaunch follows a similar trajectory to the return of Chicken Fries. In August, Burger King brought back the popular snack after two years off the menu, due in part to social-media campaigning.

Chicken Fries have been a big win so far for Burger King. In November, the chain attributed its 3.6 percent increase in same-stores sales in the fourth quarter in part to the reintroduction of the product.

The chain declined to disclose if other old menu items were being considered for reintroduction. However, if Yumbo is a success, don't be surprised if you see Burger Shots or Shake 'em Up Fries coming out of retirement. 

Related: Burger King Introduces Another Stomach-Turning Burger in Japan

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Burger King

Snoop Dogg Teaches Burger King Staff How to Make Hot Dogs in New Training Video

Burger King

Burger King Just Added a New Variety of Chicken Fries to the Menu

Burger King

Here's What the McWhopper Would Actually Look Like