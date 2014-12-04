My Queue

Google

Google to Introduce Child-Friendly Versions of Products

This story originally appeared on Reuters

Google Inc plans to roll out child-friendly versions of its most popular products in a bid to be "fun and safe for children", USA Today reported, quoting Pavni Diwanji, the company's vice president of engineering.

The company will likely create specific versions of its search, YouTube and Chrome products for children aged 12 and under, USA Today reported, adding that Google did not provide a timeline for the rollout.

"We want to be thoughtful about what we do, giving parents the right tools to oversee their kids' use of our products," USA Today quoted Diwanji as saying.

A Google spokesperson declined to comment, but confirmed that the effort described in the report was accurate.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

