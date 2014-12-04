My Queue

Linkedin

Finally, You Can Add a Background Image to Your LinkedIn Profile

Finally, You Can Add a Background Image to Your LinkedIn Profile
Former West Coast Editor
Good news for brands big and small: Your LinkedIn page is about to get a facelift. As of today, the world’s largest professional social network is finally rolling out a new background image feature for all.

The 330 million-plus member business schmoozing hub has caught up with Facebook and Twitter in this department. It’s about time.  

Until now, the ability to upload a customized profile background image was limited to paying LinkedIn Premium members. They’ve had exclusive dibs on this feature for a number of months. Now everyone, freebie members included, can get in on the game.

All you have to do is upload a background image that’s 1400 x 425 pixels. But don’t go with just any pic. To make your brand stand out, use an image that grabs attention and captures the heart of your brand. In the words of LinkedIn, “Just upload an image that reflects your passions, projects, or inspiration and show people what you're about.”

Let your passion shine through.

