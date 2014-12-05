Competition

Mark Zuckerberg Slams Apple's CEO Over Comments About Customers

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

While Facebook and Apple might not look like direct competitors on the surface, that’s not stopping Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook from engaging in a war of words with regard to their respective companies’ varying business models.

In a new Time magazine profile, an irritated Zuckerberg is slamming Cook for a letter he wrote regarding Apple’s evolving privacy policies last September. “A few years ago,” wrote Cook at the time, “users of Internet services began to realize that when an online service is free, you’re not the customer. You’re the product.”

While the jab was probably directed at Google, whom Cook has previously called Apple’s chief adversary, Zuckerberg came out swinging.

Related: 'I Am Not a Cool Person': Our 5 Favorite Takeaways From Mark Zuckerberg's First Public Q&A

“A frustration I have is that a lot of people increasingly seem to equate an advertising business model with somehow being out of alignment with your customers,” he told Time. “I think it’s the most ridiculous concept. What, you think because you’re paying Apple that you’re somehow in alignment with them? If you were in alignment with them, then they’d make their products a lot cheaper!”

Earlier this year, Cook told Charlie Rose that he sees Facebook as a partner rather than a competitor, being that Apple has no foreseeable plans to enter social networking, and that the service is baked into iOS.

Nevertheless, this latest skirmish illustrates that, on a quest for global domination, the fiercely competitive spirit pervading two of Silicon Valley’s most successful companies can even turn allies into enemies.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Competition

How Not to Benchmark Your Way to the Bottom

Competition

Don't Be Intimidated By Giants in Your Market. Use These Strategies to Figure Out Who Your Real Competition Is.

Competition

Why FreshBooks Launched a Competitor to Itself