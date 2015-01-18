My Queue

Office Space

3 Things to Consider When Renting Office Space

This story appears in the January 2015 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Q: How do I find a rental property for my company? 

A: Andrew Ewald, a vice president in San Diego for global commercial real estate broker CBRE, advises entrepreneurs to follow these steps when searching for office space. 

Hire a local broker. An expert in the local commercial space can help connect your company’s mission, budget and goals with its property needs, Ewald says.

Rent for your company’s present—and future. When choosing a property and negotiating lease terms, entrepreneurs should think about where their company might be in one or three or five years. “It’s important for them to seek out office space that allows them to be flexible as their business changes,” Ewald says.

Ask your employees how they like to work. Find property that offers a variety of workspaces, from private cubicles to open areas that promote collaboration. “Give people choices,” Ewald suggests, noting that these days, many landlords are creating fun and useful outdoor and indoor spaces such as patios, fitness centers, delis, restaurants, even bars. Your broker can look for properties with the amenities you need, which can help you recruit and retain talent. 

