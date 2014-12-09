My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Data Analysis

Beyond Russia: Search Engine Yandex Branches Out Into Data Business

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Russian search engine Yandex said on Tuesday it planned to capitalize on its expertise in data analysis to develop its business beyond Russia which could help to drive its expansion as advertising revenue growth slows.

Yandex, the market-leading Internet search engine in Russia with a market share of 60 percent, gets the bulk of its revenues from text-based advertising which have been hit by the country's economic downturn.

It also offers free email, maps, music streaming and other services aimed mostly at Russian-speaking consumers. Since it listed its shares in New York in 2011, Yandex has been trying to expand beyond former Soviet countries.

The company said it had applied technology widely used in its search engine to develop other products. These include tools to help retail banks predict what products customers want and to help software developers target advertising campaigns.

The Yandex Data Factory project, which has offices in Moscow and Amsterdam, is designed to help companies in Russia and elsewhere to increase sales, cut costs, forecast demand, develop new or improve existing methods of audience-targeting, it said.

"The mathematics of big data is an asset we have so far applied to one model in one market," Arkady Volozh, the chief executive officer of Yandex, told Reuters.

"Our growth rate is falling as scale increases ... What next? We see we've got an asset we could apply elsewhere and we are trying various business models," he said.

The company gave no estimate for future revenues, saying only it had already received requests from various industries.

Yandex said in October it saw sales rising 27-30 percent this year, a slowdown from 37 percent in 2013 and 44 percent in 2012, as the Russian economy headed for recession following Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and a slump in oil prices.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Anastasia Teterevleva, editing by Elizabeth Piper and Jane Merriman)

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Data Analysis

Check Out These Tools If You're Looking for Truly Actionable Ecommerce Data

Data Analysis

Listen to Your Customers: Turn to Data to Discover Their Truth

The 3 Data Sets Essential to Establishing Your Cannabis Brand