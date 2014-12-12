My Queue

Press Coverage

The Do's and Don'ts of Press Releases (Infographic)

The Do's and Don'ts of Press Releases (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock
1 min read
This story originally appeared on PR Daily

For all of our technological advances, the good, old-fashioned press release is still a staple in the PR pro’s diet.

If you read this site regularly, you’re probably very aware that many of your fellow communicators still get it wrong. They might have had an easier time of it if they had taken the time to review the dos and don’ts of the press release.

A new infographic from Skadeedle/Vertical Response pulls together some of the things that PR pros should absolutely include as part of their press releases (a catchy headline, for example), and some of the things they should avoid at all costs (like exclamation points!).

Check it out and let us know if there are any glaring omissions.

Click to Enlarge

The Do's and Dont's of Press Releases (Infographic)

