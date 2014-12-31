Humor

New Year's Resolutions for Entrepreneurs

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the January 2015 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

As we look ahead to 2015, it's natural to set goals in both our personal and our professional lives. Here at Entrepreneur, we have a few suggestions for New Year's resolutions. While they may sound routine -- get fit, streamline processes -- the twist we've put on them gives them a fresh take.  Check them out for yourself and think about putting some of these on your list before the ball drops. If nothing else, you’ll start the new year with a chuckle.

Click to Enlarge+

New Year's Resolutions for Entrepreneurs

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Humor

Silicon Valley Gets Mocked With Parody of Cards Against Humanity

Humor

Gawker Parody Site Emerges to Skewer Startup Clichés

Humor

Live Hangout Today at 3:30 p.m. ET With Comedian Tig Notaro