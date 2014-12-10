Apple and IBM Roll Out 10 New Mobile Apps Exclusively for Businesses

December 10, 2014 2 min read

Today, Apple and IBM launched 10 new business apps, marking the first wave of a landmark partnership that the former adversaries forged earlier this year.

The deal will see the two companies ultimately team to create more than 100 business apps, capitalizing on both the unique ubiquity of iPhones and iPads as well as IBM’s proficiency in big data and analytics. The apps are being billed as IBM MobileFirst for iOS solutions.

The first suite of software pertains to businesses in the realms of banking, retail, insurance, financial services and telecommunications, as well as governments and airlines, according to a press release. Some of the first companies to use the apps include Citi, Air Canada, Sprint and Banorte.

Related: In Landmark Deal, Apple and IBM Join Up to Develop Business Apps

Plan Flight, for instance, has been developed to allow pilots to make informed decisions about discretionary fuel, while Advise & Grow enables small business bankers to get a real-time glimpse into client portfolios.

Incident Aware, an app for law enforcement officers, turns iPhones into crime-fighting devices, providing video feed of incident locations, information about victim status and more. And a retail app called Sales Assist connects associates with various customer profiles, allowing them to make suggestions based on previous purchases and ship out-of-store items.

Interested parties can check out the full rundown of available apps -- and contact IBM reps in order to implement them within their corporations -- via this dedicated website.

Related: 44 Apps That Turn Your Smartphone Into a Productivity Powerhouse (Infographic)