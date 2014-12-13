My Queue

Ecommerce

How to Make Your First Ecommerce Sale (Infographic)

Next Article
Former West Coast Editor
1 min read

Successfully selling products online isn’t a set-it-and-forget-it sprint. It’s more like a marathon.

Setting up a competitive, lasting ecommerce business is typically a lengthy, multi-step process. Plenty of patience, planning and training are required. To see your hard work pay off (literally), you’ll need to master marketing your products online and off.   

To give you a leg up on everything from winning SEO strategies to Pinterest pinning your products like a pro, the helpful Shopify infographic below offers a step-by-step guide to launching your first online sales business. Good luck!

How to Make Your First Ecommerce Sale (Infographic)

