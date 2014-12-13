My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

Don't Let a Grinch Steal the Appreciation From Your Workplace

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Psychologist, Speaker, Trainer
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It’s a Christmas classic. Every year people enjoy the journey of the Grinch -- from acting like a ninja-level curmudgeon to repenting his ways and then saving the day.

The Grinch remains an interesting character. He’s so filled with anger and resentment that it clouds his vision and certainly his judgment. He embarks on a journey that he thinks will fill the hole in his small and fragile heart.

Yet the results leave him cold and wondering why there was no joy or satisfaction. It's not until his aha moment that things change for the better.

Now apply this to the typical workplace. Sometimes, the “grinches” are easy to spot. They are the cold, angry, miserable people who can steal happiness just by entering a room.

And there are also those who have what I call an “inner grinch." Although these folks appear to be brimming with good intentions, something isn’t right. They think that their superficial attempts to interact with others, especially in terms of granting recognition and appreciation, are just fine. Their inner grinch whispers to them that the mug with candy they give, the few words of faint praise at a staff meeting or the token gift card for the local gas station will fully satisfy the recipient. In reality, they are stingy and cursory in showing appreciation.

Related: 8 Simple Tips for Giving the Best Business Holiday Gifts

Their inner grinch steers them away from realizing the power of genuine appreciation by blinding them to opportunities to praise, recognize and lift up those who could use encouragement. Sometimes this turning away is on purpose. Maybe it’s arises from old unresolved conflicts or a lack of understanding of other personality styles at work.

Yet, despite all that they try to do, these individuals are discouraged by their results. They had hoped that bestowing recognition would work out better. They have looked for but haven’t seen any significantly positive results resulting from their shotgun approach to appreciation. Then they become disillusioned, questioning whether this appreciation stuff really works at all.

Related: 5 Powerful Ways to Give Thanks to Your People

Eventually, since they feel that their efforts have been ignored (or rebuffed), they make negative assumptions about their co-workers along these lines: “They don’t really care” and “They aren’t that great, anyway." They turn into appreciation grinches. Their inner grinch steals away their ability to see the truth that not all forms of appreciation are created equal.

What they need is an aha moment, when their inner grinch stops trying to force-feed appreciation to others in a way that's important to them. They need to take the time to understand what the real issue is: Not everyone feels valued and appreciated in the same way.

Part of this aha realization could come from learning to use tools that enable them to discover what truly makes their people feel appreciated. I shared in my book, The 5 Languages of Appreciation at Work, five ways that people could show others they're valued -- through words of affirmation, acts of service, quality time, tangible gifts and physical touch.

When taught to give individualized and authentic appreciation -- what others truly value -- the inner grinch fades away from a person and a new colleague emerges. This renewed person, who once dismissed and ignored the need of providing authentic appreciation, is now able to lead the charge in making sure everyone feels uniquely valued and encouraged.

That's a journey everyone can appreciate.

Dave Tippett, the director of on-site learning and consulting at The Employers’ Association, contributed to this piece.  

 

Related: 5 Ways Work and Love Can Be the Same Thing

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Employee Recognition

Wait Until the Time Is Right Before You 'Appreciate' Your Employees

Employee Recognition

My Company Is One of the Best Places to Work. But I Didn't Build It Alone.

Employee Recognition

Is Your Remote Team in Trouble? Authentic Appreciation Can Help