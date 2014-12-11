My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Layoffs

Massive Layoffs Are Reportedly Brewing at eBay Ahead of PayPal Spinoff

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Massive Layoffs Are Reportedly Brewing at eBay Ahead of PayPal Spinoff
Image credit: 360b | Shutterstock.com
Guest Writer
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

At eBay, plans are in the works to shed as much as 10 percent of its workforce, or approximately 3,000 employees, early next year as the company prepares to split from PayPal, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing people "familiar with the company's thinking." Most of the layoffs will affect employees working in eBay's marketing division, these individuals added.

Plans to pare down the staff are likely a result of eBay's announcement in September that it would spin off its PayPal unit into a separate, publicly traded company in the second half of 2015. PayPal was founded in the late 1990s and went public in 2002, before it was snapped up by eBay that same year for $1.5 billion. 

While the eBay-PayPal pairing initially made sense, long before the official announcement investors – most notably Carl Icahn – had aggressively pushed for eBay to spin-off PayPal, arguing that freeing the unit would allow it to focus on its payments and attract new talent.

Related: How PayPal's Spinoff Could Spell a Tide Shift for the Mobile Payments Industry

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

How to Do Right By Employees -- and the Company -- During a Workforce Change Like the Recent Tesla Firings

Layoffs

Cisco Systems to Lay Off About 14,000 Employees

Layoffs

SurveyMonkey Lays Off 100 Employees, Says Focus Will Be on Businesses