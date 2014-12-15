My Queue

Apple

Grab a Tissue: Apple's Latest Holiday Ad Is Another Tear Jerker.

Apple’s hooked on a feeling -- well, your feelings -- and what better time to show it than at the height of the holiday shopping season?

Grab your Puffs Plus, ye merry gentle people. The advertising geniuses at the Cupertino, Calif., colossus puzzled until their puzzlers were sore. The result: Another 90-second yuletide tear jerker for your cathartic viewing pleasure. And, unless you’re a Grinch made of stone, their latest holiday heartwarmer will have you feeling all the feels. Mainly the ones that make you cry.

Simply titled “The Song,” Apple’s emo zinger shows a caring granddaughter lovingly creating an incredibly thoughtful gift for her grandmother -- ahem, using Apple products, of course.

Her very special gift came without ribbons. It came without tags. It came without packages, boxes or bags. Awww, it came from the heart and, no spoiler alert here, we’re not telling you how. You’ll have to see (and weep) for yourself.

Now, without further adieu, and before we can no longer type through our tears, here’s “The Song.”

If you want to tenderly concoct a similar sentimental present for your loved ones, as the commercial reads at the end, in the fine print below Apple’s “Happy Holidays” message, remember, there’s “addl hardware required.” Apple hardware.

Last year, Apple’s Christmas commercial, titled “Misunderstood,” was so touching that it won a Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Commercial.

The 90-second heart-warmer depicted a teenaged boy too busy with his iPhone 5S to bother with his family at the holidays. Only it turns out he wasn’t really ignoring them. He was spinning lifelong memories, cleverly capturing candid kindred moments on video -- yes, on his iPhone.

After all, that’s the whole point of Apple commercials (or any other brand’s commercials), right? To toy with your emotions and forge an emotional bond to its products that will have you coming back for more, hopefully in time to tuck a few beneath the tree.

