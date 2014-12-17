My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

4 Tips to Make Sure Team Members Working From Home Aren't Overlooked

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Vice president of Marketing and Communications at HALO Recognition
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You might have an open door policy at work, but what does that mean for employees who never set foot in the office? Over the last decade, telecommuting has grown from a fringe benefit to an essential business tool. In fact, data from GlobalWorkplaceAnalytics.com shows a near 80 percent increase in remote working between 2005-2012. In the U.S. alone, there are around 3.3 million employees who work multiple days per week away from the office.

As working remotely gains popularity, managers are pressed to find more ways of involving “virtual” employees in the company culture. Formal recognition and continual feedback via phone and email are key elements, but managers are rarely trained on how to properly work with remote employees, making it a struggle for some organizations. It’s easy to lose the human touch when communicating across long distances, but here are some simple steps to keep relationships alive with a remote workforce:

1. Make face time.

 A recent study from Blue Jeans Network reported that while 91 percent of respondents do not see the people they work with on a regular basis, workers overwhelmingly prefer face-to-face interactions with their managers and during meetings, even if that interaction is carried out remotely. Make some face time for your remote workers through the magic of videoconferencing tools like Skype or Hangouts. Schedule one-on-one time that they know is just for them where you can check-in and call out their accomplishments face-to-face. 

Related: 3 Web Tools for Managing Employees Who Work From Home

2. Send an e-card.

It might seem old-fashioned, but people still like getting cards in the mail, and the right ecard can be a nice surprise in a remote worker’s inbox. You don’t have to send them a strictly corporate message – ecard technology is far advanced these days, with sites like jibjab.com allowing you to send media-rich cards with personalization elements.

3. Nominate remote workers for awards.

Nominating colleagues for awards who work remotely builds their confidence and ensures them that they are crucial and a valued part of the team. Be sure you are nominating them as regularly as co-located employees, or even create a special award initiative for remote workers.

Related: 5 Ways Telecommuting Saves Employers Money

4. Be mindful of emails.

A manager can get away with short, one or two-lined emails with employees in the office because they can always step out to follow up or give praise in person. Remote workers, however, experience the office vibe primarily through email.

Make a conscious effort to weave recognition and positive feedback into your regular emails with teleworkers. Keep them up to date on goings-on in the office. Bringing them into the loop makes them feel more connected to the corporate mission and helps ensure them that they are working alongside their co-workers to reach the same goals.

Recognizing remote workers is easy, it just takes a little extra effort to include them, and that’s really the secret. Overall, employees want the same things: a fulfilling job, a little recognition, a little respect, and someone to take an interest in their career. Remote workers are no different. Technology allows us to reach out to them with ease, but the personal follow-through is all up to you.

Related: 10 Questions to Ask Before Allowing Employees to Telecommute

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Managing Remote Teams

4 Pitfalls of Remote Work (and How to Overcome Them)

Managing Remote Teams

6 Hacks for First-Time Entrepreneurs Seeking to Successfully Manage Remote Teams

Managing Remote Teams

Is Everybody Home? Here's How to Devirtualize Your Team.