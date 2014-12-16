Year in Review 2014

Here's What We Were Searching for on Google This Year

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Google just released its annual Year in Search, in which it ranked the top 10 trending searches in 2014 that got the biggest boost in search traffic this year compared to last year. (The actual "most popular" list would be pretty boring, Google says, because it wouldn't change much: We search for generic stuff like "weather" and "Google" year after year, although I'm convinced that this list is more interesting than the search engine is letting on). 

This year's top 10 trending searches is both predictable, and fascinating, offering up a snapshot of our national psyche; it's a shorthand for the people, places and things that captivated our attention and left us wanting to learn more.

The list is a mixed bag, ranging from serious crises, to big events, to Internet and entertainment trends. No. 1, however, is poignantly predictable: Robin Williams. The actor and comedian took his own life in August, and his passing unleashed an outpouring of searches.

Related: 2014's Surprising Anniversaries and Milestones

From there, we have a major global event (the World Cup, at No. 2), troubling international news topics (Ebola, at No. 3, Malaysia Airlines, No. 4, ISIS, No. 7, and Ukraine, rounding out the list at No. 10) as well as domestic protests (Ferguson, 8), and a viral charity campaign that took the Internet by storm, raising millions for Lou Gehrig's disease (ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, 6).

But two items on the list strike a considerably less serious tone: Disney's out-of-the-ballpark animated hit Frozen, which tells the tale of two sisters, nabbed the No. 9 spot (not a surprise, if you have kids or know kids or know of anyone who has kids).

Meanwhile, ringing in at No. 5 on the trending search topics this year we have…Flappy Bird.

Flappy Bird? Seriously? Yes, the ridiculously difficult mobile game was a cultural sensation, coming out of seemingly nowhere and quickly flapping its way to the top of the app charts, but did the game really leave such an impact on our collective curiosity? Apparently, yes, yes it absolutely did.

Related: Entrepreneur's Top 10 Crazy Tech Articles of 2014

Check out the full list below:

1. Robin Williams

2. World Cup

3. Ebola

4. Malaysia Airlines

5. Flappy Bird

6. ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

7. ISIS

8. Ferguson

9. Frozen

10. Ukraine

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Year in Review 2014

Here's What We Were Searching for on Google This Year

Ready For Anything

NFL Fumbles, Uber Hikes and Other Business Fails

Infographics

Entrepreneur's Most Popular Infographics of 2014