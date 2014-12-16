Pebble Gets Even Smarter, Rolls Out Interactive Notifications for Android Users

December 16, 2014 2 min read

The engineer elves at Pebble have been very busy. So busy that they’ve just rolled out a snazzy new feature for their Android-loving Pebblers -- the awesome power to reply to and act on mobile notifications right from their Pebble smartwatches. Oh, the nerdgasmic joy of it all.

The cool, new interactive capabilities come freshly wrapped in Version 2.3 of Pebble’s Android app. The Palo Alto, Calif. startup revealed the geeky-good news today in a fun, festive way on its official blog.

“It’s Android Wear notification compatibility on Pebble, and it’s awesome,” the announcement trumpets. In a nutshell, the update, made possible by Google’s open source approach, makes Pebble more Android Wear-like.

Bonus: The update also packs “actions that even Android Wear devices themselves don’t perform,” like replying to Hangouts messages with emoji and “sending moolah to friends who pass a Square Cash request your way.”

The new features are in still in beta for now. If you’re itching to try them, why not sign up to be part of Pebble’s Android beta testing group? No invite required.

Pebble Initially launched in 2012 via a record-smashing $10.3 million Kickstarter campaign. Its crowdfunding-fueled success essentially kicked off the smartwatch craze, along with, of course, a slew of competitors.

The company has since expanded into the retail market, with availability in some 10,000 stores worldwide. Last September, Pebble dropped its price for a standard smartwatch from $150 to $99, and its premium Steel version from $240 to $199.

