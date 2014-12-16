My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Smartwatches

Pebble Gets Even Smarter, Rolls Out Interactive Notifications for Android Users

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Pebble Gets Even Smarter, Rolls Out Interactive Notifications for Android Users
Image credit: Pebble via Blog
Former West Coast Editor
2 min read

The engineer elves at Pebble have been very busy. So busy that they’ve just rolled out a snazzy new feature for their Android-loving Pebblers -- the awesome power to reply to and act on mobile notifications right from their Pebble smartwatches. Oh, the nerdgasmic joy of it all.  

The cool, new interactive capabilities come freshly wrapped in Version 2.3 of Pebble’s Android app. The Palo Alto, Calif. startup revealed the geeky-good news today in a fun, festive way on its official blog.

Related: Watch Out: Smartwatches May Go Mainstream This Holiday Season

“It’s Android Wear notification compatibility on Pebble, and it’s awesome,” the announcement trumpets. In a nutshell, the update, made possible by Google’s open source approach, makes Pebble more Android Wear-like.

Bonus: The update also packs “actions that even Android Wear devices themselves don’t perform,” like replying to Hangouts messages with emoji and “sending moolah to friends who pass a Square Cash request your way.”

Related: 3 Unusual Ways Smart Tech Meets Fashion

The new features are in still in beta for now. If you’re itching to try them, why not sign up to be part of Pebble’s Android beta testing group? No invite required.

Pebble Initially launched in 2012 via a record-smashing $10.3 million Kickstarter campaign. Its crowdfunding-fueled success essentially kicked off the smartwatch craze, along with, of course, a slew of competitors.

The company has since expanded into the retail market, with availability in some 10,000 stores worldwide. Last September, Pebble dropped its price for a standard smartwatch from $150 to $99, and its premium Steel version from $240 to $199.

Related: Why Wearable Tech Isn't the Next Big Thing -- Yet

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Smartwatches

Have Smartwatches Already Peaked?

Smartwatches

LG Watch Urbane Review: Is This the Best Android Wear Device?

Smartwatches

This Standalone Smartwatch Is Designed for Both Children and Senior Citizens