5 Ways to Recharge Your Batteries During the Holiday Break

Are you the type of workaholic that has a difficult time sitting still during holidays? Do you typically go stir crazy during family visits or general downtime? For Type A personalities, taking a break can feel very strange, even as your family members try to detangle you from work emails and phone calls. Who knows, you might just need to sit down and learn how to schedule out your free time in order to get truly relaxed. Take a look at these four ways to really unwind this holiday season.

1. Do something completely non-routine.

Our work rituals can cause us stress, even before we get into the office. Disrupt your usual schedule by sleeping in, eating dessert for breakfast, or by getting tickets for an exciting event. If you have a hard time relaxing, then you might just need to jolt your subconscious into recognizing that it's a holiday break. According to Harvard Business Review, disrupting your everyday regimen can even increase creative thinking. Deviate from your normal routine and do something fun with your family or friends.

2. Seek out wellness experiences.

If you can't manage to just sit at home and veg out during your holiday time off, then maybe it's time to schedule some wellness experiences. Hit up Amazon local and keep an eye out for spa, massage, hair styling, or fitness experiences. Don't say "no" when friends or family members invite you out to events during your break. Take this time to care for yourself and cultivate connections.

3. Don't over do it.

On the flip side, it's possible to go overboard during your holiday vacation. Don't fill your break with back-to-back holiday parties and meet ups. This can prevent you from getting some well-needed downtime at home. Also, don't overdo holiday drinking, otherwise you might return to work more exhausted than when you left.

4. Stay away from work reminders.

Prevent your work life from seeping into your holiday break. You can create a strict divide between home and work by shutting the door to your home office or not looking at your work email. With today's remote technologies, it can be all too easy to get sucked into your work while on vacation. Switch off push notifications, and take a break away from your work phone. Preventing professional disruptions during your holiday vacation can be the easiest way to avoid thinking about work.

5. Think about goals for next year.

Before you return to work, sit down for a few quiet moments and think about your upcoming personal and professional goals. Do you plan on making a major life decision next year? Where do you want to be within the next year, or even the next five years? In Getting Things Done: The Art of Stress-Free Productivity, David Allen says, "You clean up, close up, clarify, and renegotiate all your agreements with yourself and others. I just suggest that you do this weekly instead of yearly.” However, now can be a great time to assessing goals and taking charge of your upcoming year.

Are you excited about your upcoming holiday season or dreading it? Don't forget to treat yourself during your vacation by taking some downtime, doing something out of the ordinary, and considering your upcoming goals.

