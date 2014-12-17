My Queue

Instagram Treats Users to Five Fresh, New Filters

Instagram Treats Users to Five Fresh, New Filters
Image credit: OlegDoroshin | Shutterstock.com
Former West Coast Editor
2 min read

For the first time in two years, Instagram is treating its users to a fresh batch of photo filters -- five in all. And, of course, they’re named like hipster kids.

Welcome, Aden, Crema, Ludwig, Perpetua and Slumber, in all your subtle beauty.

The popular photo sharing app, which last week eclipsed Twitter in total monthly users, announced the news in a blog post yesterday. According to Instagram, the added quintet of filters was inspired by the perpetual, crazy-hashtagged gush of art, fashion, photography and design snaps captured by its 300 million plus-member community.

If you haven’t tweaked any pics with the new filters already, you should. They’re already in your filter tray and they’re super easy to use. Bonus for wafflers: You can even preview the filters’ effects before committing.

Apparently in the gifting spirit, Instagram also rolled out the ability to add captions to photos last month. In an effort to quell fake accounts, the company also recently introduced Twitter-like verified badges for celebs, professional athletes and other high-profile public figures.

