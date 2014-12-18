My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

Marissa Mayer 'Balked' at Hiring Gwyneth Paltrow for Yahoo Food Because She Didn't Graduate From College

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Marissa Mayer 'Balked' at Hiring Gwyneth Paltrow for Yahoo Food Because She Didn't Graduate From College
Image credit: Andrea Raffin | Shutterstock.com
Gwyneth Paltrow
Former Staff Writer
3 min read

The best leaders are able to tread a tricky balance between reason and instinct. But for Yahoo’s Marissa Mayer, these governing principles tend to be uniquely compartmentalized.

When it comes to developing Yahoo’s apps, digital services and other tech products, the Google-reared Mayer is obsessive about data, surveys and metrics, according to a new tell-all by Nicholas Carlson entitled Marissa Mayer and the Fight to Save Yahoo! But in honing the company’s media strategy, Mayer prefers to go with her gut.

For instance, the fact that she is a Saturday Night Live super fan likely impacted Yahoo’s decision to purchase the show’s archives in April 2013 for $10 million, writes Carlson, chief correspondent at Business Insider.

Related: Marissa Mayer: Privacy Fanatics Will Have a Less Awesome Life Online

And colleagues occasionally questioned Mayer’s myopic tastes. “There was a fear,” according to Carlson, “that Mayer, who preferred to read Town and Country and wear Oscar de la Renta couture, might undermine the company’s middle-American brand.”

But most interesting of all, perhaps, was a curious bias that pervaded Mayer’s hiring processes. Namely, she “balked” at bringing Gwyneth Paltrow onboard as a contributing editor at Yahoo Food -- despite the fact that Paltrow had a best-selling cookbook and was the creator of a popular lifestyle blog, Goop -- simply because she hadn’t graduated from college.

Mayer, a Stanford alumnus, “habitually asked deputies where they attended college,” according to Carlson.

We’ve written before about the ways in which curating a unanimously like-minded team -- a pervasive notion in Silicon Valley -- can quickly veer into discrimination. It’s also bad for business.

Related: Why Peter Thiel's Philosophy on Hiring Is Hurting Silicon Valley

And while it’s doubtful that Paltrow would have singlehandedly saved Yahoo, Carlson notes another celebrity hire in which Mayer’s impulses led her astray. At an ad conference in the Turks and Caicos, she decided to ink a deal with Katie Couric -- despite the fact that Couric was already the host of a hugely unsuccessful Yahoo video series entitled Katie’s Take.

“Mayer ignored those metrics, and in mid-2013, she named Couric Yahoo’s ‘global anchor’ in a deal worth more than $US5 million a year,” Carlson writes.

To this day, despite several high-profile interviews, Yahoo users still aren’t clicking on Couric’s videos.

Related: Marissa Explains It All: 5 Motivating Quotes From Yahoo's CEO

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marissa Mayer

Yahoo's Marissa Mayer Is Expecting Identical Twin Girls

Marissa Mayer

Mysterious Marissa Mayer: 5 Things You Might Not Know About the Yahoo CEO

Marissa Mayer

Marissa Mayer: Privacy Fanatics Will Have a Less Awesome Life Online