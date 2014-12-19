My Queue

Ready For Anything

The Many Paths to Starting a Startup (Infographic)

The Many Paths to Starting a Startup (Infographic)
Image credit: Pixabay
Former Staff Writer
1 min read

What’s the best way to pull the trigger on a breaking business idea?

Some startups are born out of accelerator programs, while others are actuated out their founders’ wallets. There are also entrepreneurs who choose to outsource the development of their minimum viable product (MVP).

While there’s no right way to start a startup, the below infographic -- care of Polish web development agency Naturaily -- aims to shed light on some of the most popular paths.

In addition to listing the best accelerator programs in the country (Y Combinator, Techstars), Naturaily has also culled pithy quotables from major business heavyweights. “If you are not embarrassed by the first version of your product,” according to LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, “you’ve launched too late.”

For more startup tips, check out the infographic below.

The Many Paths to Starting a Startup (Infographic)

