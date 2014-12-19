My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

McDonald's

McDonald's Boosts McNuggets Sales With iBeacon Test

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

McDonald's is going high-tech in Georgia.

Fast-food franchisees in Columbus, Ga. are using iBeacons to provide customers with coupons, alerts and even employment opportunities when they near a McDonald's.

"Everyone is looking at their phones, millennials especially, and that’s where we’ve decided to engage," Jack Pezold, a McDonald's franchisee of 40 years, said in a statement.

Related: How to List Your Business on Apple's New 'Maps Connect' Portal

McDonald's partnered with Piper, a beacon solutions company, to create an app that sends offers to nearby potential customers who opt in on their smartphones. Customers have the ability to customize what type of messages and deals they want to receive from the fast-food chain, and can opt out from receiving any messages at all.

During the app's initial four-week launch, Piper reports that there were more than 18,000 offer redemptions for the promoted items. Due to the iBeacon boost, McChicken sales reportedly increased 8 percent and McNuggets increased 7.5 percent from the previous month.

Pezold says that he plans to expand the coupon efforts across multiple dayparts, as well as add additional beacons to push employment offers and customer satisfaction surveys. If the franchisee success with beacons continues, it might be time for corporate to take a look at iBeacons as a potential high-tech fix for the struggling fast-food chain

Related: No, McDonald's Won't 'Ruin' Cuba

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

McDonald's

The Great Grandson of the Big Mac's Creator Becomes McDonald's First 4th-Generation Franchisee

McDonald's

McDonald's Is Flipping its Iconic Arches Upside Down in an Unprecedented Statement

McDonald's

How McDonald's Turned Around Its Slumping Sales