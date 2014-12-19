My Queue

Cyber Attacks

FBI: North Korean Government Was Indeed Responsible for Sony Hack

1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

The United States on Friday blamed North Korea for the devastating cyberattack against Sony Pictures, formally acknowledging the involvement of the Pyongyang government and saying the tools and infrastructure used in the attack were similar to previous activity from North Korea.

The "destructive nature" of the attack, which led the big Hollywood studio to pull a movie depicting North Korea's leader amid threats, coupled with "its coercive nature," set it apart from previous attacks, the FBI said.

(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

