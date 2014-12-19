My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Hackers

Report: Virus That Struck Sony Wasn't Very Complex

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Report: Virus That Struck Sony Wasn't Very Complex
Image credit: 360b | Shutterstock.com
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

While the Sony hack attack has been among the most scandalous and resounding in recent memory, new reports suggest that the malware used to infiltrate the company’s computer systems was both highly unsophisticated and likely festered -- undetected -- in its mainframe for months.

Bloomberg reports that the virus -- dubbed WIPALL by software security developers -- features a time bomb-like deployment structure, which spent months hoarding Sony passwords and mapping its network before, finally, wiping out all data in a matter of 10 minutes.

After that 10-minute countdown was activated, victims were greeted by this ominous screenshot featuring a red skeleton and a list of threats and demands, according to Trend Micro, a Tokyo-based security software firm that studied a copy of the virus.

Users were then instructed to post their email addresses on Facebook and Twitter alongside this sentence: “Thanks a lot to God’sApstls [sic] contributing your great effort to peace of the world.”

Related: U.S. Considers 'Proportionate' Response to Sony Hacking Attack

Hackers have already released nine batches of data -- and are promising even more come Christmas.

As for further proof that the world’s biggest corporations are mostly powerless before an ever-growing flood of cybersecurity threats? The virus that targeted Sony is “available on the black market and can be used without a high level of technical sophistication,” according to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg notes that WIPALL was “coded in a Korean language environment” and is similar to a virus that struck South Korean banks and media companies in 2013. And the FBI officially confirmed this morning that the North Korean government was behind the attack in light of The Interview, a Sony film depicting an assassination plot against Kim Jong-un.

President Obama will host a press conference this afternoon to discuss potential responses to the attack. 

Related: Movie Theaters Are Now Banned From Showing 'Team America,' Too

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Hackers

What Should Entrepreneurs Know About Meltdown and Spectre?

Hackers

Is Your Computer Being Held Hostage? What to Do.

Hackers

U.K. Researcher Who Stopped WannaCry Indicted in U.S.