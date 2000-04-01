Growth Strategies

Under Pressure

Every time the phone rings, it's a stressed-out employee calling in sick. What can you do?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2000 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Our super-fast economy has finally led to super-fed-up workers, who are calling in sick in droves simply because they feel entitled to days off. Entitlement is at an all-time high for the second year in a row, accounting for 19 percent of unscheduled absences according to the 1999 CCH Unscheduled Absence Survey.

Though absenteeism declined 7 percent last year, unscheduled absences still cost employers an average of $602 per employee annually. And a good chunk of that change can be attributed to a rise in reported stress (which tripled between 1995 and 1999) and the subsequent spread of the entitlement mentality (which more than doubled).

"People feel they've been working longer hours-in some cases because jobs aren't being filled quickly due to the incredibly tight job market. Remaining workers end up picking up the slack," explains Susan Jacksack, a senior small-business analyst for the CCH Business Owner's Toolkit, a Web site run by the Riverwoods, Illinois, business and legal publishing firm.

Though preventive programs like flexible scheduling and child-care referral are perceived as helpful, disciplinary action is still the most popular option at 77 per-cent of the companies. Paid time off-banks of hours employees can use for various reasons-is perceived as the most effective program; however, only 27 percent of organizations use it.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

8 Surefire Ways to Grow Your Business in 2019

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

The 4 Biggest Mistakes Companies Make When Scaling Their Business