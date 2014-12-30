My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mobile Marketing

5 Tips for Boosting Your Mobile-Marketing Platform in 2015

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Managing Director at X1 Sports Nutrition
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As we saw when holiday shopping was in full swing, consumers are using their mobile devices as their preferred platform for reviewing products and making purchases. If you are a bit behind in your mobile strategy, focus on this area of your marketing now to ensure your brand is positioned to be noticed by your target consumer base during next year's shopping rush.

1. Make sure you are utilizing the correct keywords.

This may sound a bit old school, but proper keyword usage is just as important to mobile marketing as it is to content marketing. The primary difference is that when tweaking your mobile marketing platform, you need to utilize the correct keywords along with business-specific keywords.

Remember, when your customers are searching on their mobile devices, they are likely searching locally, so include your locale in your keyword optimization. Additionally, keep in mind that due to the small size of the keywords, most users are only going to type in three keywords at the most. Try Google's mobile-only keyword tool in AdWords. While the goal is often to land in the top ten searches on a desktop search, with mobile your goal should be to land in the top three, since users do not want to scroll.

Related: 10 Things Nobody Tells You About Google AdWords

2. Brick-and-mortar establishments must include contact information.

This will make it much easier for shoppers in your area to locate you through organic searches. Make it a point to include such information as your address and a map. It is also important to be certain that your business is included in local business listings and directories.

3. Connecting with customers.

One of the advantages of mobile marketing is that it is actually much easier to connect with your target customers than with traditional search engine marketing.

That being said, you need to make mobile marketing a priority in your overall strategy in order to tap into that advantage. If you are running a sale or have a new offer, make sure you include it on your mobile site first because this is likely where your customers will look first. To drive response rates even higher, provide your users with an opt-in option to receive alerts for new offers.

Related: Connect With Customers by Leveraging Smartphone Sensors

4. Experiment with your website.

Do not be afraid to drift away from the tried and true when it comes to the design of your mobile website. If there is one place where you can feel free to be more creative, this is it. Users are often looking for an entertainment aspect when using their mobile devices. Get creative to drive engagement.

5. Make it compatible.

Finally, make certain your mobile marketing materials and site are compatible with all mobile devices. This is particularly important whenever there is a release of a major new device, such as the iPhone 6. The last thing you want to have happen is to miss a customer because they could not find you through mobile searches due to incompatibility issues.

Related: 7 Tips to Make Your Email Marketing More Mobile-Friendly

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Mobile Marketing

How Hip-Hop Artist Ryan Leslie Hopes to Transform Mobile Marketing

Mobile Marketing

How This Mobile Marketer Dominated His Field

Mobile Marketing

5 Mobile Marketing Practices Every Profit-Minded Business Should Adopt