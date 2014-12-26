My Queue

Hackers

Grinchy Hackers Spoil Christmas for Xbox and PlayStation Gamers Everywhere

Grinchy Hackers Spoil Christmas for Xbox and PlayStation Gamers Everywhere
Image credit: Barone Firenze | Shutterstock.com
Former West Coast Editor
3 min read

You’re a mean one, Lizard Squad. You wrecked Christmas for millions of Xbox Live and PlayStation Network (PSN) gamers, all for more Twitter followers, favs and RTs. Not cool.

Or perhaps you saved Christmas for millions of parents who, thanks to you, actually got a chance to talk to their children on Christmas Day.

Related: Why Microsoft Is Thankful for a 5-Year-Old Xbox Fan

If you play Microsoft Xbox or Sony PlayStation, or have kids who do, you know exactly what we’re talking about. Yesterday, right on time for the present-opening morning rush, a merry band of cyber villains calling themselves the Lizard Squad knocked both popular gaming services offline.

Related: GameStop Sales Soar in Second Quarter, Riding New Consoles Wave

As of this morning, Xbox Live is still experiencing issues, with users reporting spotty connections and some unable to log in at all. Meanwhile, the PlayStation Network is still completely offline.

The hackers’ weapon of choice: a DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks. The Grinches apparently sicced botnets on both services, which inundated them with a crippling number of bogus access requests. The result: Millions of disappointed gamers the world over, unable to fully enjoy their brand new games. An estimated 48 million people subscribe to Xbox Live and some 110 million to the PlayStation Network, many of them still feeling like they received coal.

Related: Report: Virus That Struck Sony Wasn't Very Complex

The Lizard Squad incessantly took credit for the outages on Twitter, where the notorious group continues to issue tweets demanding more followers and retweets, now in exchange for bringing the PlayStation Network back online. So far, no dice. For Sony, the blow comes all too soon, on the heels of the mass hacking of its Sony Pictures arm over the The Interview. The attacks appear to be unrelated.

Related: North Korea Says Its Supporters May Be Behind Sony Attack

If you’re over mushy holiday movies and in the mood to watch the controversial new film instead, you can stream it on Xbox Video...if you’re lucky enough to successfully log in.   

Related: 'The Interview' Draws Sellout Crowds

