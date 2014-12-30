My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ask the Expert

Have a Burning Business Question? Ask the Expert: Lori Hoberman.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director and Founder of This Dog's Life
4 min read

When starting up, many entrepreneurs have limited time, money and resources to get their vision off the ground. So, they skate by with a passable social-media strategy, employ some creative tactics for customer acquisitions and do their PR on a dime. But one area where founders shouldn't cut corners is their legal needs. Not setting a company up correctly in the beginning can set an entrepreneur up for disaster in the long run.

Fortunately, we have Lori S. Hoberman, a New York City-based lawyer and entrepreneur, to offer advice to our readers on the legalities of starting and running a business.

Have a Burning Business Question? Ask the Expert: Lori Hoberman.

Founder of Hoberman Law Group Lori Hoberman.
Image credit: Hoberman Law Group

At her newly formed firm Hoberman Law Group, Hoberman acts as both a lawyer and advisor to entrepreneurs, helping them navigate the startup terrain -- everything from determining the correct business entity to protecting intellectual property and dealing with employee compensation. It is a job she thoroughly enjoys.

Related: A Crash Course on Licenses, Joint Ventures and Partnerships

"It’s terrifically exciting to be a part of helping someone realize a dream, especially when that person is fearless, creative, slightly crazy and wildly passionate about what they’re doing," she says. "That’s why my first meeting with a potential client is such fun -- listening to them talk about how they came up with their idea, how they want to build it out and what their plan is for world domination."

Hoberman has her foot on both sides of the line, as she also lends a hand to investors and angels in the formation of investment funds.

Prior to jumping head-first into the world of entrepreneurship, Hoberman led Chadbourne & Parke’s emerging companies/venture capital team and, before that, Fish & Richardson’s venture capital practice. After years of working at big law firms, Hoberman decided she wanted to venture out on her own. This past October, she handed in her resignation at her full-time job, a nerve-racking experience many entrepreneurs can attest to.

"It’s very scary and when the words actually come out of your mouth, there may be that brief moment of wanting to take it all back," she says. "But, once the enormity of the resignation sinks in, and there is no turning back, the feelings of freedom, accomplishment and exhilaration take over."

Now that her new law firm is up and running, Hoberman plans on launching an incubator, IMG Labs (an acronym that stands for Innovation Made Good) in the near future.

Related: What to Do If Someone Uses Your Trademark

Even as a busy entrepreneur Hoberman has made time for aspiring founders in her community. She is a mentor to 37 Angels, a community of women angel investors looking to fund early-stage companies, and she chairs the NYC Chapter of the MIT Enterprise Forum, through which she helps organize "Future Entrepreneurs," a five- to 10-day summer program focused on entrepreneurship for New York City high school girls. Because of her experience and involvement, New York City startup news blog AlleyWatch recently named Hoberman one of the "20 Awesome People in the New York Tech Scene You Need to Know About."

For the month of January, we are thrilled to have Hoberman as our expert. She is eager to tackle your burning questions each week. Feel free to ask anything pertaining to the world of legal including entity formation, how to snag seed capital or where to find investors and compensation. As an entrepreneur, she is also open to questions about starting a business.

Submit your questions in the comments section below or tweet us, using the hashtag #ENTexpert. One topic will be selected by the editors of Entrepreneur and addressed by Hoberman in a weekly write up.

Related: The Changes to Tax Laws You Need to Know

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ask the Expert

Ask the Expert: Does Your Company Really Need to Focus on SEO?

Ask the Expert

The Free Resource for Recruiting Top Talent

Ask the Expert

How to Determine the Best App for Managing Social Media