Becoming a Franchisee Allowed Me to Pursue My Bachelor's Degree

Daniela Stanoycheva came to the U.S. from Bulgaria hoping to provide a better future for her young son. Becoming a franchisees with JAN-PRO cleaning systems has helped her do just that.

Today, not only is Stanoycheva a business owner, but she also has completed her associate's degree at a community college in Richmond, thanks to her flexible schedule. Plus, she's planning on pursuing her bachelor's degree at Virginia Commonwealth University next fall, thanks in part to receiving a $1,000 scholarship from the Your Family First Scholarship Program of JAN-PRO.

Here's how she made the choice to become a JAN-PRO franchisee.

Name: Daniela Stanoycheva

Franchise owned: JAN-PRO unit operator in Richmond, Va.

How long have you owned a franchise?

I have been a franchise owner for almost two years.

Why franchising?

Franchising with JAN-PRO provides me with a flexible work schedule, and in turn, a better quality of life. All of the systems are in place to help you succeed.

What were you doing before you became a franchise owner?

I was a part-time server in a Greek restaurant. I was able to take the conversational skills I learned as a server and apply them to my business now.

Why did you choose this particular franchise?

A friend of mine was working for JAN-PRO and she moved to another city, so I took over her business. It was a great opportunity for me to become my own boss and build the kind of life I always wanted to have.

How much would you estimate you spent before you were officially open for business?

JAN-PRO unit locations start as low as $950 for a down payment with a financing option. The total investment is between $2,520 and $2,800. The investment varies based on the size of your operation. It’s a great low-cost investment opportunity.

Where did you get most of your advice/do most of your research?

My friend was very influential in my decision to acquire her business. I also looked to JAN-PRO for additional information that helped me make my choice to be a part of the brand.

What were the most unexpected challenges of opening your franchise?

For the most part there weren’t too many challenges. The transition was smooth and JAN-PRO has been providing me with a good support base and advice along the way. The greatest challenge was really being able to take that step into business ownership.

What advice do you have for individuals who want to own their own franchise?

Don’t be afraid to follow your dreams; go for it or you will have regrets. Owning your own franchise helps you build a network of connections with other people and teache professional skills.

What’s next for you and your business?

I am currently working toward a degree that will help me grow my business.

