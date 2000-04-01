The Cluetrain Manifesto

The Cluetrain Manifesto: The End of Business as Usual
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the April 2000 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

A bit esoteric, a lot food-for-thought, The Cluetrain Manifesto: The End of Business as Usual (Perseus Books, $23) began as an Internet discussion among tech veterans Rick Levine, Christopher Locke, Doc Searls and David Weinberger about the new state of business. Using 95 theses originally posted on http://www.cluetrain.com as a springboard, the authors hearken business back to the town marketplace, where merchants talked with customers, not at them with ads and marketing messages. From fostering your employees' creativity on your intranet to joining conversations about your company that already occur on the Internet, The Cluetrain Manifesto invites you to take a new look at the impact of the Internet on both your business and society.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Here's What It's Like to Be on 'Elevator Pitch'

Starting a Business

6 Variables To Assess When Building a CBD Brand

Starting a Business

Startup Entrepreneurs Need to Take Business Intelligence Seriously in 2020