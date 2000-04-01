The Cluetrain Manifesto: The End of Business as Usual

April 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the April 2000 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

A bit esoteric, a lot food-for-thought, The Cluetrain Manifesto: The End of Business as Usual (Perseus Books, $23) began as an Internet discussion among tech veterans Rick Levine, Christopher Locke, Doc Searls and David Weinberger about the new state of business. Using 95 theses originally posted on http://www.cluetrain.com as a springboard, the authors hearken business back to the town marketplace, where merchants talked with customers, not at them with ads and marketing messages. From fostering your employees' creativity on your intranet to joining conversations about your company that already occur on the Internet, The Cluetrain Manifesto invites you to take a new look at the impact of the Internet on both your business and society.