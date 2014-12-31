My Queue

Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts Get Trendy With Gluten-Free, Greek Yogurt Cookies

Girl Scouts have proven to be impressive entrepreneurs who can teach anyone in business a thing or two. Now, they're revealing just how carefully they pay attention to market trends, with two new cookies coming in 2015.

This year, the Girl Scouts organization wants you to expand your purchase from the usual Thin Mints to include Rah-Rah Raisins, an oatmeal cookie with raisins and Greek yogurt-flavored chunks, and Toffee-tastic, a gluten-free cookie with toffee bits offered only in select markets. In other words, Girl Scouts may have been selling cookies for nearly 100 years, but they can still whip up treats that fit the latest gluten-free or Greek yogurt-loving trend.  

Toffee-tastic isn’t actually the first gluten-free Girl Scout cookie. Last year, the organization tested Trios, a gluten-free peanut butter oatmeal cookie, as the demand for more gluten-free offerings began to heat up.

“[W]e brought the very first 100 percent gluten free Girl Scout Cookie to market in a pilot program during the 2013-2014 Cookie Season, and the results were outstanding,” says Girl Scout cookie baker ABC Bakers on the company website. “Participating councils and consumers loved the new cookie, and 90 percent of consumers said they plan to buy gluten free again next season!”

The Girl Scouts aren’t just updating flavors due to changing trends. Earlier in December, the Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. announced that it would allow online cookie sales for the first time ever in the upcoming cookie season.

