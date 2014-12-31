Hackers' Next Major Target: Your Smartphone

It was difficult to go through a week this year without hearing of another major cybersecurity breach. And it looks as though 2015 will be no different but this time it'll be mobile phones which will be the big battleground for hackers, security experts have warned.

Most of the ever-lengthening list of headline-hitting hacks—including Sony Pictures and retailer Target—have happened via a compromise to the companies' computer networks. Up until now smartphones have escaped relatively unscathed.

But as businesses allow their employees to use their own mobile devices for work, people use their phones to log into local wi-fi and the mobile e-commerce space explodes, analysts warn hackers are likely to follow the money.

"They (smartphones) are now so integrated into people's lives and people are using them for all the things they would have used the laptop for five years ago," David Emm, senior security research at Kaspersky Lab, told CNBC by phone.