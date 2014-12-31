Mark Zuckerberg Asks the World to Decide His New Year's Resolution

December 31, 2014 2 min read

New Year’s resolutions are so yesterday; Mark Zuckerberg much prefers a ‘personal challenge.’

Every year, the Facebook founder sets out on an outlandish self-assignment “to broaden my perspective and learn something about the world beyond my work at Facebook,” he says. Past challenges have included learning to speak Chinese, wearing a tie to work everyday and only eating animals he has personally slaughtered.

Unsurprisingly, Zuckerberg’s success rate has been rather jaw-dropping: watch him conduct a 30-minute Q&A in Mandarin right here.

But this year, Zuckerberg is turning to the Facebook community to crowdsource ideas for 2015’s challenge. “I have an idea of what my next challenge might be,” he wrote in a Facebook post yesterday evening, “but I'm open to more ideas before the new year officially begins.”

Related: Zuckerberg's Grasp of Mandarin Has a Big Lesson for Businesses

The thread was subsequently flooded with roughly 100,000 suggestions and comments -- though it proved difficult for Facebookers to nail down tasks Zuckerberg hadn’t already accomplished. When users suggested he talk to a stranger every day or spend an hour each week in K-12 classrooms, he replied: “I did this last year.”

The billionaire was delighted by other suggestions, however, such as learning to dance, running a mile everyday and reading a new book each month chosen by somebody else.

This isn’t the first time that Zuckerberg has personally tapped the Facebook community in recent months. In November, he began hosting public Q&As, in which users are able to ask the billionaire anything during livestreamed, town hall-style events.

Related: Mark Zuckerberg Slams Apple's CEO Over Comments About Customers