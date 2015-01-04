My Queue

Relaxation

If Movie Night's Your Favorite Way to Unwind, These Are the Films to Catch in 2015

Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Hardworking entrepreneurs need a break every once in a while. For some, there's no better place to recharge than the movie theater.

Online movie ticket seller Fandango surveyed an audience of more than 1,000 people to find out the most anticipated films of 2015. Top of the list, perhaps unsurprisingly, is Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens, which will be released a year from now. Rounding out the top 5 are Avengers: Age of Ultron, the last Hunger Games film, Fifty Shades of Grey and the fourth installment of the Jurassic Park franchise, Jurassic World.

Related: 7 Business Lessons From Ross, Rachel and the Rest of the 'Friends' Crew

And the most anticipated family films of 2015 are expected to be Despicable Me spinoff Minions, Disney's live action Cinderella, Pixar's Inside Out (which we are predicting will make everyone cry, no matter how old you are), the CGI, 3D-animated Peanuts movie and pirate-heavy Peter Pan reimagining Pan.

Fandango fans are anticipating that 50 Shades leading man Jamie Dornan and Star Wars newcomer Daisy Ridley will be the "breakout movie stars" of the year, so it's likely we'll be seeing their faces everywhere.

The top five highest domestic grossing films of 2014, according to Box Office Mojo were Guardians of the Galaxy, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay-Part 1, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, The LEGO Movie and Transformers: Age of Extinction. 

Related: 'The Wolf of Wall Street' and 'Game of Thrones' Top the Most Pirated Media of 2014

