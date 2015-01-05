My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Far Out Tech

Your Snowboard Is About to Get Smarter

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Your Snowboard Is About to Get Smarter
Image credit: Cerevo
Guest Writer
Technology Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

LAS VEGAS – Snowboarding is about to get a bit more high tech.

At this year's Consumer Electronics Show, Cerevo, a company known for creating network consumer devices, unveiled its new XON SNOW-1, a smart snowboard bindings that provide real-time analysis of your ride.

When connected by Bluetooth to the company's iOS or Android app, the bindings report back in real-time details like where you’re distributing your weight on the board, your acceleration and center of gravity.

Related: This Shopping Cart of the Future Creepily Follows You Around Stores

At the end of each run, you can check out a report of how you did. The idea being that you review your stats while you’re on a lift back up the mountain, so you can improve your technique of your next trip down.

Your Snowboard Is About to Get Smarter

Image credit: Cerevo

While you’re headed down the slopes, LED lights on the bindings (one of each heel and toe) light up to guide you into making small adjustments along the way. Data captured by the bindings can be laid over a video of your run for a complete picture while built-in GPS will track your exact path.

Your Snowboard Is About to Get Smarter

Image credit: Cerevo

Related: These 'Smart' Ballet Shoes Digitally Paint Dancers' Fancy Footwork

The information can not only improve your technique and overall experience but also help increase your skill level and assist in learning new tricks. Think about how much easier it would be to learn something, if you could see where you were screwing it up.

The XON SNOW-1 bindings will be available for snowboarding trips later this year and most likely be priced between $400 and $600.

For a more in-depth look, check out the video below.

Related: A Watch That Shoots Lasers? Yes, Please.

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Far Out Tech

Stanford Develops Computer That Literally Plugs Into People's Brains

Far Out Tech

You'll Never Guess What This Fire-Spitting Drone Is Used For

Far Out Tech

You'll Never Guess How This Gadget Gets Its Power