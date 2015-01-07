My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Bitstamp

Bitstamp Expected to Resume Trading Within Hours

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Bitstamp, one of the largest exchanges for the digital bitcoin currency, said on Wednesday it expected to resume trading within 24 hours after suspending operations because of a security breach on Sunday.

Customers would not lose money because of the breach and security would be increased, said Damijan Merlak, one of Bitstamp's two Slovenian founders.

Bitstamp had suspended its service after the breach resulted in the loss of around 19,000 bitcoins with a value of some $5 million.

"Trading will resume as soon as the new infrastructure will be in place and tested. We expect that is likely to happen within the next 24 hours," Merlak told Reuters in an emailed message on Wednesday.

"In the future we will strengthen security measures while the most important thing for clients is that they will suffer no financial damage as that will be covered by our company," Merlak added.

He gave no further details of the problem.

Last February, Bitstamp claimed that developers had come up with a solution to thwart cyber attacks against its platform after Mt. Gox, once the world's biggest bitcoin exchanges, lost an estimated $650 million worth of the virtual currency when its computer system was hacked.

The Bitstamp breach represented a small fraction of its total bitcoin reserve and the majority was held in secure offline systems, the Slovenia-based firm posted on its website on Tuesday.

Bitstamp had said it believed one of its wallets, which store the digital credentials for a customer's bitcoin holdings, had been compromised.

It had notified all customers after learning of the breach, requesting them not to make any deposits to previously issued bitcoin deposit addresses.

Bitcoin, the best-known virtual currency, started circulating in 2009. Unlike conventional money, bitcoin is generated by computers and is independent of control or backing by any government.

A bitcoin is currently worth $276.80 BTC=BTSP.

Merlak is one of two Slovenians who founded Bitstamp in 2011. The company has made its two founders millionaires, according to the Slovenian media.

(Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Keith Weir)

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Exchange Bitstamp Suspends Operations Following Hack

Technology

Bitcoin Exchange Mt. Gox Apologizes About Crippling Hack, Says Withdrawals to Resume Soon

Instagram Marketing

10 Instagram Marketing Tools to Help Grow Your Brand on Instagram in 2019