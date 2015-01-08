My Queue

Steve Ballmer La-La-Loves Fergie's New Hit Song, Too
Image credit: Jesús Gorriti | Wikimedia Commons
Steve Ballmer
Former West Coast Editor
2 min read

Fergie got Steve Ballmer singin’ la la la la...and it wasn’t pretty. It was pretty crazy.

If you haven’t treated yourself this morning to ESPN reporter Arash Markazi’s viral Vine of the former Microsoft CEO flapping around like a fish out of water at last night’s Los Angeles Clippers game, you’re missing out. Serious. It’s better than coffee on Red Bull.

Related: Steve Ballmer Leaves Microsoft's Board

Yep, boisterous Ballmer came unhinged again, busting some freaky moves -- hella insane jazz hands and tongue-wagging included -- to Fergie’s hyper halftime performance of her new hit pop anthem “L.A. Love (la la).” Who can blame the 58-year-old billionaire Harvard and Stanford alum? The Fergalicious 39-year-old former Kids Incorporated sweetheart still has that effect on people.

As you might’ve guessed, last night isn’t the first time Ballmer --  who, fun fact, personally coded Microsoft’s infamous “Blue Screen of Death” -- went bonkers at a Clippers showdown. Last August, the Michigan native couldn’t hold back his hardcore team spirit, riling up the Staples Center crowd like never before, screaming at the top of his lungs and even blabbing his Clippers email address to every soul in attendance.

Related: 3 Life Lessons From Steve Ballmer's Rousing Graduation Speech

Dude’s passionate, often awkwardly hilarious. After all, the Clippers are his team and, doggonit, he’ll spazz if he wants to! Whatever he did, it worked. The Clippers clobbered the Lakers, 114-89. Boom.

Now, without further adieu, we bring you the Ballmer freakout du jour. You’re welcome.

Related: Steve Ballmer's Most Awkwardly Hilarious Moments

