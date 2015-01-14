Innovation Now Presented by

Facebook Begins Rolling Out Facebook at Work

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read
Presented by

It's been rumored for months that Facebook, the site you spend enough work hours on to begin with, is building a platform for intraoffice communication. Today, the social giant introduced the new app into the Apple and Google Play stores.

Facebook Begins Rolling Out Facebook at Work

Image credit: Facebook

Facebook at Work looks like the Facebook you know and love (or hate?), but is designed to give employees within an organization a way chat with one another, share news, organize events and collaborate on documents. The app was created “completely for use within a company,” meaning the information employees share there is “safe, secure, confidential and completely separate from their personal Facebook profile,” a company spokesperson says.

Facebook Begins Rolling Out Facebook at Work

Image credit: Facebook

Related: Facebook Is Going to Know Even More About You Now

While the app can be downloaded by anyone, it is accessible only to a few test partners, who Facebook declined to name. The official rollout is planned for some point in 2015.

In tossing its hat into the intraoffice communication ring, Facebook is competing with Slack, Convo, Basecamp, Yammer, Microsoft's Skype for Business suite and now LinkedIn as well.

Facebook is not currently charging for the app. “We're just getting started, so it's too early to discuss future plans,” a spokesperson says.

Facebook Begins Rolling Out Facebook at Work

Image credit: Facebook

Related: Facebook Now Posting Amber Alerts to Users' News Feeds

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

Communicating Purpose Can Create a Boom in Business

Growth Strategies

4 Foundational Networking Tips for Finding Your Tribe

Growth Strategies

How the Best Entrepreneurs Find Simple Solutions to Complex Problems