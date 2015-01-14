My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Google Ventures

Digg Founder Kevin Rose Leaves Google Ventures

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Digg founder Kevin Rose has formally left Google Ventures, several months after scaling back from a general partner to a venture partner role. The move comes as his new mobile and social app incubator project, North Technologies, today announces that it has raised $5 million in new venture capital funding led by True Ventures.

In an email, Rose said: “I am focusing my efforts full-time on North with the hope of building great products. While I’m no longer investing for Google Ventures, I’m excited to remain on board as an advisor to the fund. I want to give a special thanks to the GV team for all of their support in getting North up and running.”

Rose came to Google Ventures in May 2012, several months after Google Inc. bought his prior mobile app creation platform (Milk Labs) in a so-called acqui-hire. Many other ex-Milk employees landed in Google’s design teams.

Digg Founder Kevin Rose Leaves Google Ventures

Image credit: North Technologies

North Technologies so far has produced two apps: Tiiny, which enables photo and video sharing among friends, and Watchville, which helps luxury watch enthusiasts discover products.

In addition to True Ventures, venture firms participating in the new round for North include Google Ventures, Greylock Partners, Redpoint Ventures, SV Angel, Sherpa Ventures, Lowercase Capital, Floodgate Capital, Slow Ventures, Susa Ventures, A-Grade, Melo7, Vayner and the Launch Fund. Angel investors include Bobby Goodlatte, Tim Ferriss, Anthony Casalena, Naval Ravikant, Vinny Lingham, Philip Kaplan, Ev Williams, Mike Shinoda, and Tony Hawk.

Rose co-founded North with ex-Google designer Marc Hemeon.

In other Google Ventures news today, former general partner Wesley Chan — founder of both Google Voice and Google Analytics — announced that he has joined Felicis Ventures as a managing director.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Google Ventures

Digg Founder Kevin Rose Leaves Google Ventures

Google

Google Ventures CEO Bill Maris Quits

VC 100

Top 10 Early-Stage Venture Capital Deals of 2014